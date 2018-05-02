Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, May 11th, 2020

    Deprived of basic facilities, quarantine patients stage demonstration at MLA Hostel

    Nagpur: MLA Hostel vicinity was appeared under siege on Monday, as patients suspected to be infected with novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) staged demonstration against sloppy work conducted by District Administration. Complaints of hygiene, insufficient food for the quarantine persons have become common sight at MLA Hostel. Following such irregularities came to fore, many had tried to draw attention of District Administration, but in vain.

    Monday morning, was no exception! According to sources, the quarantine persons were first given late breakfast, which again turned out to be insufficient for many. Further, lunch added another woes as more than half people placed quarantined were deprived of food. As a result, the quarantine persons came out in the MLA hostel premises and staged demonstration.

    Following which, DCP Zone II, Vinita Sahu approached the spot and intervene into the matter.


    Happening Nagpur
    Airport Centre Point’s ‘Give mommy a break from the kitchen!’ initiative to mark Mother’s Day
    Airport Centre Point’s ‘Give mommy a break from the kitchen!’ initiative to mark Mother’s Day
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    Nagpur Crime News
    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash
    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash
    Banks move to contain loss, cuts credit card limit by 30%-90%, customers in tizzy
    Banks move to contain loss, cuts credit card limit by 30%-90%, customers in tizzy
    Maharashtra News
    दक्षिण-पश्चिम मंडळाकडून अडीच हजार व्यक्तींसाठी किचन सुरू
    दक्षिण-पश्चिम मंडळाकडून अडीच हजार व्यक्तींसाठी किचन सुरू
    नागपुरातील क्वारंटाईन केंद्र असलेल्या आमदार निवासात जेवणावरुन गोंधळ
    नागपुरातील क्वारंटाईन केंद्र असलेल्या आमदार निवासात जेवणावरुन गोंधळ
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया: पुणे में फंसी 32 महिला श्रमिकों की घर वापसी
    गोंदिया: पुणे में फंसी 32 महिला श्रमिकों की घर वापसी
    राधा स्वामी सत्संग परिसर में 5,000 बिस्तर की क्षमता वाला ‘कोविड-19 केंद्र’
    राधा स्वामी सत्संग परिसर में 5,000 बिस्तर की क्षमता वाला ‘कोविड-19 केंद्र’
    Trending News
    4th Corona death in Nagpur: 3 more test positive, total at 293, 86 recovered
    4th Corona death in Nagpur: 3 more test positive, total at 293, 86 recovered
    Nagpur police chief visits Panjri naka to review interstate transport of migrants
    Nagpur police chief visits Panjri naka to review interstate transport of migrants
    Featured News
    5000 Bed “COVID-19 Centre” at the Radha Swami Satsang
    5000 Bed “COVID-19 Centre” at the Radha Swami Satsang
    COVID-19 patients can end home isolation after 17 days
    COVID-19 patients can end home isolation after 17 days
    Trending In Nagpur
    Deprived of basic facilities, quarantine patients stage demonstration at MLA Hostel
    Deprived of basic facilities, quarantine patients stage demonstration at MLA Hostel
    4th Corona death in Nagpur: 3 more test positive, total at 293, 86 recovered
    4th Corona death in Nagpur: 3 more test positive, total at 293, 86 recovered
    राधा स्वामी सत्संग परिसर में 5,000 बिस्तर की क्षमता वाला ‘कोविड-19 केंद्र’
    राधा स्वामी सत्संग परिसर में 5,000 बिस्तर की क्षमता वाला ‘कोविड-19 केंद्र’
    5000 Bed “COVID-19 Centre” at the Radha Swami Satsang
    5000 Bed “COVID-19 Centre” at the Radha Swami Satsang
    दक्षिण-पश्चिम मंडळाकडून अडीच हजार व्यक्तींसाठी किचन सुरू
    दक्षिण-पश्चिम मंडळाकडून अडीच हजार व्यक्तींसाठी किचन सुरू
    नागपुरातील क्वारंटाईन केंद्र असलेल्या आमदार निवासात जेवणावरुन गोंधळ
    नागपुरातील क्वारंटाईन केंद्र असलेल्या आमदार निवासात जेवणावरुन गोंधळ
    श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेनों की आवाजाही को लेकर नई गाइडलाइंस जारी
    श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेनों की आवाजाही को लेकर नई गाइडलाइंस जारी
    Nagpur police chief visits Panjri naka to review interstate transport of migrants
    Nagpur police chief visits Panjri naka to review interstate transport of migrants
    Nagpur doc arrested for posting hate message against religious community
    Nagpur doc arrested for posting hate message against religious community
    ‘त्यांना’ हिणवू नका, ‘त्यांच्या’ कुटुंबाला आधार द्या…!
    ‘त्यांना’ हिणवू नका, ‘त्यांच्या’ कुटुंबाला आधार द्या…!
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145