Deprived of basic facilities, quarantine patients stage demonstration at MLA Hostel

Nagpur: MLA Hostel vicinity was appeared under siege on Monday, as patients suspected to be infected with novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) staged demonstration against sloppy work conducted by District Administration. Complaints of hygiene, insufficient food for the quarantine persons have become common sight at MLA Hostel. Following such irregularities came to fore, many had tried to draw attention of District Administration, but in vain.

Monday morning, was no exception! According to sources, the quarantine persons were first given late breakfast, which again turned out to be insufficient for many. Further, lunch added another woes as more than half people placed quarantined were deprived of food. As a result, the quarantine persons came out in the MLA hostel premises and staged demonstration.

Following which, DCP Zone II, Vinita Sahu approached the spot and intervene into the matter.