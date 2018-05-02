Depressed PG medical student commits suicide by hanging at Mayo Hospital

Nagpur:A postgraduate student of Indira Gandhi Government Medical College commonly known as Mayo Hospital allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to ceiling fan at college hostel on Friday morning.

The deceased identified as Dr Manyukumar Shashidhar Vaidya was a First Year student of Obstetrics and Gynecology and hails from Haveri in Karnataka. He had completed his MBBS from Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences, Mandya (B G Nagar) and had joined Mayo Hospital in May this year by cracking NEET in Open Category.

Vaidya who was reportedly under depression for past few days, texted his elder brother Chandrashekar who lives in Delhi to inform about his ‘lost will to live’ right before taking the extreme step. Though hospital administration and MARD denied any sort of compliant from Vaidya’s side regarding any sort of pressure, this again give impression of the troubled situation resident doctors go through.

Dr Sandhya Manjrekar, Medical Superintendent told media, “Vaidya had OPD at 8 am on Friday. Even after an hour when he didn’t reach the hospital, Dr Alka Pathankar, Unit 2 in-charge sent intern Dr Balendrakumar Goun to call him. At around 9.30 am, Goun approached Room No. 33 of boys hostel, where Vaidya shared room with Dr Dishan Singla of Ortho department.

Though Goun knocked for quite a while, but Vaidya didn’t open the door, following which he reached out seek help from the guard. The guard then went outside and tried to sneak inside through window. However, they were taken aback when they found Vaidya laying on the floor with a rope attached to ceiling fan. They alerted hospital administration, who subsequently rushed to the spot and immediately informed Kotwali police.”

After preliminary information, cops have registered a case of accidental death and have sent body for autopsy at Mayo Hospital itself.

By Shubham Nagdeve