Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS Nagpur Online CME on 26th June 2021

Nagpur -On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, Nagpur in association with the Psychiatric Society, Nagpur conducted an online CME Addiction Psychiatry: Beyond ‘drugs’ on 26th June, 2021 from 7pm to 9pm. The Welcome address was given by Dr.Suyog V. Jaiswal, Associate Professor & I/C of the Department. This was followed by opening remarks by Medical Superintendent of AIIMS, Nagpur, Dr. Manish Shrigiriwar and by President of Psychiatric Society, Nagpur, Dr. Sushil Gawande.

An array of distinguished and eminent speakers addressed the audience. Dr Jaiswal shed light on treatment gap in addiction psychiatry & stressed on the need to work on reducing the same. Dr. Atul Ambekar, Professor, NDDTC, AIIMS, Delhi in his talk titled “Laws and policies related to addiction psychiatry” highlighted laws related to the practice of addiction psychiatry in India. The third speaker, Dr. Prabhat Chand, Professor, NIMHANS,Bengaluru gave a very inspiring talk on the journey of NIMHANS ECHO and the tremendous work they are doing in “Building a Community of Practice (CoP) in addiction management”. The final talk by Dr. Vivek Kirpekar, Professor & HOD, NKPSIMS & LMH, Nagpur featured on Cognition in substance abuse, including the role of CBT. The entire session was then summarized by Dr. Sreelakshmi. V, Assistant Professor, Psychiatry, AIIMS, Nagpur.

The program was conceptualized with the support of the patron, Maj Gen (Dr.) Vibha Dutta, SM, Director & CEO, AIIMS Nagpur. Dr. Sonakshi Jyrwa, Assistant Professor, Psychiatry, AIIMS, Nagpur was the master of ceremonies. Dr. Anup Bharti, Dr. VPMCHRC, Nashik, Dr.Praveer Varadkar, Nagpur, Dr.Kshirod K Mishra, MGIMS Sewagram and Dr. Manish Thakre, GMC Nagpur were chairpersons for the sessions.

The CME was attended by 172 participants across India and very well received by the Psychiatric community.