Dengue overtakes malaria as Maharashtra’s deadliest mosquito-borne disease: RTI

RTI data reveals 119 dengue deaths against 67 malaria fatalities since 2023, despite malaria recording higher number of infections across the State

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Nagpur: While malaria continues to be Maharashtra’s most widespread mosquito-borne disease, dengue has emerged as the deadliest, claiming nearly twice as many lives despite infecting fewer people, according to information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The data, secured by Nagpur-based RTI activist Abhay Kolarkar from the office of the Joint Director of Health Services (Vector-Borne Diseases), Pune, reveals the alarming impact of vector-borne diseases across the State between January 2023 and April 2026.

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According to the figures, Maharashtra reported 63,550 malaria cases during the period, making it the most prevalent mosquito-borne disease. However, malaria was responsible for 67 deaths, significantly lower than dengue, which claimed 119 lives despite recording 54,112 cases.

The data highlights dengue’s growing threat to public health, with the disease emerging as the leading cause of death among major vector-borne illnesses in Maharashtra.

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A year-wise analysis shows that malaria cases stood at 16,159 in 2023, increased to 21,078 in 2024, and further rose to 23,247 in 2025. By April 30, 2026, the State had already reported 3,066 malaria cases.

Dengue infections remained persistently high throughout the period. Maharashtra recorded 19,034 dengue cases in 2023, 19,385 in 2024, and 14,168 in 2025. In the first four months of 2026 alone, 1,525 dengue cases were reported.

Other vector-borne diseases accounted for a comparatively smaller disease burden. Chikungunya registered 9,702 cases during the period but did not record a single death. Japanese Encephalitis reported only 18 cases, but resulted in three fatalities, while filariasis (commonly known as Hatti Paay) accounted for 895 cases without any deaths.

Medical experts attribute dengue’s higher mortality rate to its potential to trigger life-threatening complications, including dengue shock syndrome, severe internal bleeding and multi-organ failure.

“Dengue can rapidly affect multiple organs and become fatal if patients do not receive timely medical attention. While malaria is more widespread, most cases respond well to treatment. However, falciparum malaria can also cause severe complications if left untreated,” a health expert explained.

The RTI documents also reveal that the Maharashtra Government has been spending several crores of rupees annually on vector-borne disease control measures. These include surveillance programmes, fogging operations, larvicidal treatment, distribution of mosquito nets and extensive public awareness campaigns.

Despite these sustained efforts, mosquito-borne diseases continue to pose a major public health challenge across urban and rural areas of the State. Health officials and experts believe that changing weather patterns, rapid urbanisation, water stagnation and inadequate sanitation in certain pockets continue to contribute to the spread of disease-carrying mosquitoes.

The latest figures have once again underlined the need for stronger preventive measures, early diagnosis, community participation and improved public health infrastructure to curb the growing burden of vector-borne diseases in Maharashtra.

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