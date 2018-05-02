Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Dengue larvae found breeding at Hasanbagh-based school

Nagpur: A Hasanbagh-based school has been found to be breeding ground for Dengue mosquitoes. Days after not one but two students of the school were diagnosed with Dengue, a team of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) visited the school and reportedly found mosquito larvae thriving in the school premises, sources said.

According to sources, when Siddesh Ladvikar(6) and his younger sister Ovi (4), both residents of Diamond Nagar, near Ramna Maroti Mandir, and students of the school, simultaneously fell prey to the vector born disease few days back, the school administration alerted the NMC’s Malaria and Filaria Department. Following which the officials of NMC conducted an inspection at Ladvikar’s residence but didn’t find any suspicious thing which could have afflicted to the two children. Subsequently, NMC officials visited the Hasanbagh-based J P English School and reportedly found dengue larvae breeding in the school building. It is reported that the under construction building inside the school premises, might have created ideal environment for dengue larvae to thrive.

In the meantime, both Siddesh and Ovi have been rushed to Care Hospital in Dhantoli where they are being monitored in ICU.

