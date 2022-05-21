Demolition of flyover: NMC allocates 25 shops in Metro complex near railway station

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a step forward for demolition of the railway station flyover, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has finally started the process of getting the shops under the flyover vacated. The flyover is to be demolished to pave way for a six-lane road.

The NMC on Friday allotted 25 shops in MahaMetro Shopping Complex to the shopkeepers who have their establishments under the railway station flyover.

As proposed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, MahaMetro will demolish the railway station flyover and replace it with a six-lane road. Gadkari had sanctioned Rs 234 crore for Jaisthamb Chowk traffic improvement plan, proposed in 2018. However, due to opposition from the shopkeepers, the project could not be started earlier.

Of the total 165 shop owners, 23 voluntarily participated in the draw of lots held by the NMC’s Market Department. The shopkeepers were allowed to choose the shop of their choice in an alternative location as per the order given in the letter. Accordingly, the shopkeepers selected the shops of their choice.

The entire process was conducted at NMC’s Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Standing Committee hall in the presence of Deputy Municipal Commissioner Milind Meshram, who was assisted by Market Superintendent Pramod Wankhede and others.

At present, the entire stretch of the road from Manas Square to Jai Stambh Square is a manifestation of traffic congestion with pedestrians, two and four-wheeler vehicles and cycle-rickshaws thronging the narrow piece of road, which stretches for about a km. Railway station, bus stand, temple, banks, commercial establishments, vegetable market, talkies, and academic institutions surround the road from all sides. The traffic jam resulting in the process has been one of the most troublesome aspects of the city. After demolition of the flyover, the civic body would construct a 6-lane road from Manas Square to Jai Stambh Square. A huge Parking Plaza is all set to come up as part of the project on the piece of land originally owned by MSRTC which have been vacated.

