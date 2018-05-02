Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Sep 18th, 2020
    National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Delhi schools to remain closed till October 5

    All schools in the national capital will continue to remain closed till October 5 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government announced on Friday.

    “All government and private schools will remain closed for all students till October 5. However, online teaching and learning activities will continue as usual,” an official order issued by the Directorate of Education said.

    School principals are authorised to call “staff as per requirement for smooth conduct of online classes or any other work”, it said.

    Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

    On March 25, the central government announced a nationwide lockdown to prevent the virus from spreading.

    While several restrictions have been eased in different phases of ‘Unlock’ since June 8, educational institutions continue to be closed.

    As per the latest guidelines under ‘Unlock’, schools have been allowed to call students from class 9 to 12 to schools on voluntary basis from September 21.

    Trending In Nagpur
    युवक कांग्रेस भेजेगा प्रधानमंत्री को “रोजगार दो” के 2 करोड़ पोस्टकार्ड
    युवक कांग्रेस भेजेगा प्रधानमंत्री को “रोजगार दो” के 2 करोड़ पोस्टकार्ड
    Friends turn foes, tiff ends in murder in Wathoda
    Friends turn foes, tiff ends in murder in Wathoda
    लक्षणे दिसताच चाचणी करा
    लक्षणे दिसताच चाचणी करा
    At 3024 Nagpur records highest single day recoveries, 1700 new cases crop up
    At 3024 Nagpur records highest single day recoveries, 1700 new cases crop up
    नागपूरला ‘स्मार्ट’ करण्यासाठी सर्वांचे सहकार्य आवश्यक
    नागपूरला ‘स्मार्ट’ करण्यासाठी सर्वांचे सहकार्य आवश्यक
    विषाणूचा सामना करण्यासाठी सात्विक आहार घ्या
    विषाणूचा सामना करण्यासाठी सात्विक आहार घ्या
    Eshan Ghanote to join national defence academy
    Eshan Ghanote to join national defence academy
    मास्क न लावणा-या ३५३ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    मास्क न लावणा-या ३५३ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    Claiming to be framed, one accused in Ambazari extortion case attempts suicide
    Claiming to be framed, one accused in Ambazari extortion case attempts suicide
    सेवा सप्ताह निमित्य खासदार डाॅ विकास महात्मे द्वारे जिल्ह्यात नेत्र शिविरांचे आयोजन
    सेवा सप्ताह निमित्य खासदार डाॅ विकास महात्मे द्वारे जिल्ह्यात नेत्र शिविरांचे आयोजन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145