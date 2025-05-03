Delhi Public School MIHAN Celebrates Maharashtra Day with Cultural Fervour

Advertisement



Delhi Public School, MIHAN, celebrated Maharashtra Day with great enthusiasm and reverence through a special morning assembly organized for students of Classes IX to XII. The event aimed to instil a deep sense of pride and cultural awareness among students, highlighting the rich heritage of Maharashtra.

The assembly began with the soulful recitation of “You give me wisdom, you give me faith…”, uniting all voices in harmony and reverence. This was followed by the vibrant presentation of a Powada, a traditional Marathi ballad, which powerfully narrated tales of bravery and the spirit of Maharashtra.

The program also featured the thought of the day, new vocabulary words, interesting facts, news updates, and a segment emphasizing the importance of the day. These elements not only enriched students’ knowledge but also allowed them to appreciate the cultural depth and linguistic beauty of Marathi.

A lively and heartfelt song and dance performance celebrated the milestones that contributed to the making of Maharashtra. It awakened memories and pride in the glorious journey of the state.

Principal Ms. Nidhi Yadav addressed the gathering, extending her heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and International Workers’ Day. In her speech, she encouraged students to uphold the values of unity, diligence, and cultural pride. The celebration concluded with a renewed sense of identity and knowledge among all present, making it a memorable and enriching experience for the students and staff alike.

