Delhi Public School Lava Nagpur celebrated its first virtual Teacher’s Day with a lot of enthusiasm. This Teacher’s Day was literally unique in all aspects. The Head Boy, Shravan Zoad, and the Head Girl Anshika Chanchal compared the whole program with panache. Students from Grade I to Grade IX displayed their affection through music, dance, poems and skits for their beloved teachers. They all also showered their love through beautiful messages on the Padlet wall.

It was heartwarming to see how children expressed themselves eloquently.

Principal Madam addressed the assembly thanking the teachers for their hard work and for trying to reach out to each child in these difficult times.

Finally, a vote of thanks was proposed by Aadya Potdar. Indeed it was a wonderful presentation by the students. Parents and teachers applauded and appreciated their hard work.

The entire programme was streamed live and concluded with the National Anthem.