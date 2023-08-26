Delhi Public School Kamptee Road Hosts DPS LitFEST 2023: A Celebration of Literary Talent and Creativity

Nagpur, August 26, 2023 – Delhi Public School Kamptee Road, Nagpur, played host to the much-anticipated Inter-School Literary Festival, DPS LitFEST 2023, on the 26th of August. This prestigious event was specifically designed to ignite the intellectual curiosity of young students and cultivate a profound appreciation for language and literature.

The festival was graced by the esteemed presence of notable figures in the literary and educational spheres. Shri. Vijay Phanshikar, Editor of The Hitvada, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Ms. Tulika Kedia, President and Pro-Vice Chairperson of Delhi Public School Kamptee Road and MIHAN, Nagpur, was honored as the Guest of Honour.

DPS LitFEST 2023 provided an unmatched platform for students from Grades VI to XII to showcase their literary talents and immerse themselves in the enchanting world of storytelling. A medley of competitions, meticulously curated to unleash the bounds of imagination, formed the core of this festival.

In the ‘Callidoscope’ event, participants skillfully merged poetry and visual art, crafting poems in shapes that reflected the essence of their compositions. ‘Tale with a Twist’ encouraged students to reimagine the endings of renowned novels, injecting fresh dimensions into well-known narratives. ‘Scene Stealer’ brought dramatic readings to the forefront, with participants adeptly conveying a spectrum of emotions, leaving the audience awe-inspired. The ‘Ink Hand’ segment showcased students’ artistic flair as they used colors and strokes to depict the essence of novels or poems without relying on words. Additionally, ‘A Song to Remember’ prompted teachers to create original poems on assigned themes, infusing their emotions into their literary creations.

Nagpur’s student community enthusiastically participated in these events, fostering an atmosphere where youthful talents flourished and creativity knew no bounds. Ms. Tulika Kedia, an ardent reader, literature enthusiast, and author of several books, motivated the participants to explore the diverse corners of the world through literature. She commended their efforts and encouraged them to cultivate a love for reading and creative writing.

Shri. Vijay Phanshikar left an indelible impact with his motivational storytelling session, deeply resonating with the attendees. His words not only captivated the audience but also ignited a spark of inspiration within the students. He transformed stories into profound lessons, leaving an enduring impression on young minds eager to learn and grow. His interaction with the students further underscored his appreciation for their dedication and hard work, boosting their confidence and motivation.

Ms. Savita Jaiswal, Director, blessed the participants with her good wishes. Principal Ms. Divya Dwivedi extended a warm welcome to the esteemed audience and highlighted how literary works from the past continue to shape contemporary ideas in various fields.

The DPS LitFEST 2023 proved to be a remarkable learning experience, enhancing students’ literary skills, confidence, and exposure. The panel of judges faced the formidable task of selecting winners from a pool of impressive participants. The festival was a splendid opportunity for students to come together and recognize the transformative power of words and literature.

