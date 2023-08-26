CREDAI Nagpur Metro Presents the Grand 13th Property Expo

In a significant stride towards enriching the real estate landscape, CREDAI Nagpur Metro proudly presents the eagerly awaited 13th edition of the esteemed Property Expo. Mark your calendars for the dates of October 13th to 16th, 2023, as this extraordinary event unfolds at the Chitnavis Centre, Civil Lines, Nagpur.

We are delighted to announce Anjanikrupa Projects Pvt. Ltd. as the title sponsor for this expo, a renowned name in Nagpur’s construction realm. Their ongoing masterpiece, Anjanikrupa’s Exotica, will be prominently featured. Distinguished by its commitment to showcasing only sanctioned projects and RERA Registered properties, this Property Expo has earned an unparalleled reputation.

Over the course of 12 years, this expo has nurtured strong relationships with participating builders and visitors/homebuyers, solidifying its position as Nagpur’s foremost and largest property exposition. With over 70+ builders and financial institutions in attendance, the event will provide attendees with a comprehensive perspective on properties. From completed residences to upcoming projects, an array of options will be on display.

Anticipation is building as developers from every corner of the city converge to present their properties to eager homebuyers. The expo encompasses properties spanning affordable housing to luxurious abodes, catering to the diverse dreams of citizens yearning to own their ideal homes. Prospective buyers seeking their dream abode will find an array of options, spanning from move-in-ready units to projects in their launching stages. This exhibition serves as an invaluable opportunity for potential homebuyers to explore properties within NMC, NIT & NMRDA areas. The offerings include a range of affordable flats – 1 BHK, 2 BHK, 3 BHK, and penthouses, as well as shops, offices, row houses, and plots from all corners of the city.

Envisage the best real estate developments in Nagpur under one air-conditioned dome, fostering comfortable interactions with developers. It’s your chance to engage in one-on-one discussions with developers in a cozy ambiance. This expo is your definitive platform for securing your dream home, complemented by enticing home loan offers from participating banks and financial institutions.

For further insights on sponsorship opportunities or stall reservations, please reach out to Convener Tarak Chawla at 8600000977, Co-Convener Srikant Oke at 9822466132, and Abhishek Javery at 9823048721.

About CREDAI Nagpur Metro

CREDAI Nagpur Metro is the driving force behind real estate development in the city, with a national impact. Comprising a league of esteemed developers and builders, it has garnered a reputation among buyers and investors over the years. Committed to elevating Nagpur’s realty sector, CREDAI Nagpur Metro consistently embraces industry best practices while upholding integrity and transparency. The Organizing Committee for the 13th CREDAI Nagpur Metro Property Expo is led by Convener Tarak Chawla, Co-Convener Srikant Oke, Abhishek Javery, and other dedicated team members, under the guidance of President Gaurav Agarwala, Secretary Ekalawya Wasekar, and Treasurer Ashish Londhe.

CREDAI Nagpur Metro cordially invites you to immerse yourself in the finest properties Nagpur has to offer. The press conference featured notable figures such as Mr. Gaurav Agarawala, President of CREDAI, Mr. Narendra Jichkar, Director of Anjanikrupa Projects, Mr. Eklavya Wasekar, Secretary of CREDAI, Mr. Tarak Chawla, Convener, and Mr. Abhishek Javeri and Shrikant Oke, Co-Convener of the CREDAI Expo Committee.

