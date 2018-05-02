Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Aug 7th, 2019
National News

Delhi Loses Three Former CMs in Less Than One Year

New Delhi: With Sushma Swaraj‘s demise late Tuesday night, the national capital has witnessed the passing away of three of its former chief ministers in less than a year.

Sushma Swaraj (67) was declared dead at 10 pm last night after she was rushed to Delhi AIIMS around 9:35 pm with cardiac arrest.

One of India’s most loved External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was Delhi Chief Minister for a brief period from October-December 1998.

Earlier last month, three-time Delhi Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit (81) passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Credited for Delhi’s growing infrastructure, including roads and flyovers, better public transport system – especially the Delhi Metro, as well as development on the health and educational fronts, during her tenure — Dikshit had been Kerala Governor briefly in 2014.

Dikshit and Swaraj died within a month of each other.

Madan Lal Khurana (82), who was the chief minister from 1993-96 also passed away in October last year.

Born on October 15, 1936, Khurana was Chief Minister of Delhi from 1993 to 1996.

He resigned amid controversy vis-a-vis a hawala scandal. Khurana also served as Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. He was suffering from a chest infection and fever from the last few days.

