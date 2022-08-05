Delhi logs 2,202 fresh Covid cases, four deaths; positivity rate 11.84%

Advertisement

Delhi on Thursday recorded 2,202 COVID cases, the highest in six months, with a positivity rate of 11.84 per cent, while four more people died due to the disease, according to health department data.

It was the second consecutive day that the daily count of COVID cases crossed the 2,000-mark.

Thursday’s case count was the highest since February 4, when the national capital logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 2,073 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 11.64 per cent.

The number of deaths recorded on Wednesday was the highest since June 25 when six deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the city.

Also, this was the fourth day in a row that the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark.

The fresh cases came out of 18,596 COVID tests conducted in the city on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 1,506 Covid cases and three fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 10.69 per cent.

With the fresh infections on Thursday, the COVID-19 case tally in the national capital rose to 19,62,374 while the death toll reached 26,325.

The positivity rate and the daily COVID cases count in the city have risen steadily in the last one week or so.

On Monday, Delhi reported a positivity rate of 11.41 per cent, with 822 cases and two fatalities. A day before that, the city recorded 1,263 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 9.35 per cent.

