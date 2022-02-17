Delhi govt gets 5500 citizen ideas for budget

From investor-entrepreneur programmes for small traders on the lines of ‘business blasters’ to the promotion of e-bikes, the national capital’s residents have sent an array of suggestions for Delhi’s budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The Delhi government, which sought public responses for its Swaraj Budget, received 5,500 suggestions till Tuesday, which was the last day of submissions.

According to officials, a resident, impressed by the education system developed by the AAP government, called for a similar facility for adults too.

“They say that with the Delhi government having developed infrastructure and a variety of curriculums for schools, adults could benefit from the same as well. They have pitched for life-long learning as a fabric for development and progress, and asked for evening classes for adults in these schools,” said an official.

A city-based journalist sought the development of ‘mohalla libraries’ on the lines of ‘mohalla clinics’ and said such a system can vastly help those who live in densely-populated areas and do not have privacy to study.

Another resident suggested entrepreneur-investor conclaves and programmes for small businesses on the lines of ‘business blasters’.

A resident called for a policy to mandate electric vehicles for porters and couriers.

According to him, porters and transport work at a large-scale, from wholesale to retail markets, and such a system could be covered by EVs easily.

“Similarly, another resident called for cheaper parking for electric vehicles, suggesting the move may further incentivise people to adopt the greener mode of transport. A young student has suggested that e-bikes be promoted in Delhi by putting up e-bike rental points near educational institutes and crowded colonies,” the official said.

Other innovative responses suggest the concept of small-scale community solar power plants, localised biogas plants and sewage treatment plants, use of treated water for irrigation of parks and e-waste collection from doorsteps. —