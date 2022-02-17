Cyber crook siphons off over Rs 1.01 lakh from man’s two bank accounts

Nagpur: Posing as a call centre employee, a cyber crook siphoned off more than Rs 1.01 lakh from two bank accounts of a middleaged man by asking him to download an application in his mobile phone.

The victim, Shashikant Parasnath Tiwari (46), a resident of Plot No 88, Hariom Society, Dattawadi, wanted to transfer Rs 3,000 in his wife’s bank account.

As the SBI’s Yono App was not working properly in his cellphone, he searched the phone number on the Internet and contacted the call centre on January24. Posing as a call centre employee, the cyber trickster askedTiwari to download AnyDesk App.

After he downloaded theapplication, the fraudster procured the password andsiphoned off Rs 1,01,480 fromhis two bank accounts.

Following Tiwari’s complaint, Wadi Police registered acase under Section 420 of theIndian Penal Code, read withSection 66(b) of InformationTechnology Act, and started the probe