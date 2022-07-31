Delegation of Women Commercial Pilots meet Governor Koshyari

Advertisement

A delegation of women commercial pilots representing various airlines led by International Director of Ninety-Nines Inc. Capt. Nivedita Bhasin met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Sat (30 July). ‘Ninety Nines Inc’ is an International organisation of women pilots.

The Governor expressed happiness over the rising number of women pilots in the country and applauded the efforts being made by the global organisation of pilots to offer scholarship and training to women pilots.

Advertisement

The women pilots spoke of improving facilities for Pilot training in India for fixed wing as well as helicopters. They expressed the need to establish more flying training institutes so that aspiring pilots do not have to go abroad to obtain their flying licence.

Pioneer CPL holder of Air India Bhasha Thengdi and women pilots representing Air India, Indigo, Spice Jet, Pawan Hans and helicopter pilots were present.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement