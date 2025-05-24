“Dekh Raha Hai Na Binod…” Meme campaign for property tax awareness by NMC

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a bid to encourage property owners to pay their property tax online, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has adopted a unique approach that goes beyond traditional advertisements. NMC has launched a creative public awareness campaign using popular social media memes, aiming to not only inform but also entertain citizens and motivate them to pay their taxes with a smile.

For the financial year 2024-25, property owners who pay their entire property tax amount online in one installment will receive a 15% rebate, while those paying through offline methods will be eligible for a 10% discount. NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari has urged citizens to take full advantage of this initiative and opt for online payment facilities.

Gold Rate 24 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,300/- Gold 22 KT 89,600/- Silver/Kg 98,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Under the guidance of Dr. Chaudhari, the civic body is actively using social media to reach a wider audience and promote its services. The Property Tax Department is offering special discounts and is creatively leveraging trending memes to encourage prompt tax payments.

The memes are delivering a clear message: “Pay your property tax today via www.nmcnagpur.gov.in or visit your nearest zone office and get a 15% discount on online payments.” Popular memes from viral trends such as “Dhananjay Mane Ithech Rahatat Ka?” have been adapted — for example, “Yes, Dhananjay Mane lives here and he paid his house tax online and availed the 15% rebate. You should too!”

Another widely shared meme, inspired by the viral “Dekh Raha Hai Na Binod…” format, honours tax-paying citizens by portraying them as the true heroes of the city:

“When Nagpur’s real hero pays tax for the city… Dekh Raha Hai Na Binod?”

These memes are gaining substantial traction online, and citizens are responding enthusiastically. NMC officials hope that this fun and engaging approach will help reduce public apathy toward tax payments and spark positive civic conversations.

“Yes_I_Am_A_Responsible_Citizen”: Inspiring video series launched

To further promote online tax payments, NMC has launched a video series on social media under the hashtag #Yes_I_Am_A_Responsible_Citizen. The campaign features satisfied citizens sharing their experiences with the online payment system.

Senior citizen Dr. Shrikant Andhare shared, “I always pay my property tax online. It saves time and allows me to complete the process from home without any hassle.”

This innovative digital outreach reflects NMC’s commitment to modern, citizen-friendly governance.

Advertisement

Advertisement