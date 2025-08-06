Defunct CCTV network cripples Nagpur police as hit-and-run cases rise

Advertisement



Nagpur: An alarming increase in hit and run incidents has laid bare the failings of Nagpur’s public surveillance system. With approximately 2,400 out of the city’s 3,682 CCTV cameras non functional, investigators are severely hampered in their efforts to solve these accidents.

The recent case of 62 year old Vimal Meghrajani, who died after being struck by a speeding truck in Jaripatka, underscores the crisis. The accident occurred at 1:28 pm on Tuesday on a connecting road between Tathagat and Khobragade Chowks. Though a case was registered, the probe stalled due to the lack of usable footage from command and control cameras operated by the City Operation Centre (CoC). Investigators are now relying on private CCTV sources for critical leads.

A senior officer admitted: “While many cameras are defunct at key junctions, even those that work often record poorly and fail to meet investigative needs.” Another added: “In the latest Jaripatka case, only a private camera has yielded clues, command and control cameras are silent at most essential points.” This recurring issue has left multiple cases, especially those involving pedestrians and early morning victims, unsolved. Public outrage has grown as citizens demand accountability and more robust surveillance infrastructure.

In response, authorities are appealing to private property owners, businesses, and residents to share any available CCTV footage. Meanwhile, road safety advocates are urging speedy restoration of the city’s surveillance system and improved enforcement to prevent further tragedies.