“Default report” against investigating officer for sloppy probe in Friends Garment’s obscene video case

Nagpur: In a significant move against the sloppy investigation conducted by Sitabuldi Police Station, Nagpur Police Department has filed default report against former Sitabuldi PI Jagvendrasingh Rajput following the departmental inquiry, informed Additional Commissioner of Police, Shashikant Mahavarkar.

PI Rajput has been found guilty of mishandling the critical case of recording video of 17-year-old girl in the changing room of Friends Garment on August 9, this year.

Following the complaint of the victim Sitabuldi police made servant the key accused into the matter and registered bailable offence against Friends Garment owner, Kishan Agrawal. However, Sitabuldi police somehow forgot to register Atrocity section in the case.

Following such sloppy probe conducted by Sitabuldi Police, Commissioner of Police Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay sought detail report into the matter and transferred the controversial case to Crime Branch.

After examination of evidence and reports by DCP Zone 2 Vinita Sahu it was established that Sitabuldi Police led by PI Rajput mishandled the case, as a result default report has been filed against PI Rajput.