Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Sep 11th, 2019

“Default report” against investigating officer for sloppy probe in Friends Garment’s obscene video case

Nagpur: In a significant move against the sloppy investigation conducted by Sitabuldi Police Station, Nagpur Police Department has filed default report against former Sitabuldi PI Jagvendrasingh Rajput following the departmental inquiry, informed Additional Commissioner of Police, Shashikant Mahavarkar.

PI Rajput has been found guilty of mishandling the critical case of recording video of 17-year-old girl in the changing room of Friends Garment on August 9, this year.

Following the complaint of the victim Sitabuldi police made servant the key accused into the matter and registered bailable offence against Friends Garment owner, Kishan Agrawal. However, Sitabuldi police somehow forgot to register Atrocity section in the case.

Following such sloppy probe conducted by Sitabuldi Police, Commissioner of Police Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay sought detail report into the matter and transferred the controversial case to Crime Branch.

After examination of evidence and reports by DCP Zone 2 Vinita Sahu it was established that Sitabuldi Police led by PI Rajput mishandled the case, as a result default report has been filed against PI Rajput.

Happening Nagpur
In Pic : Nagpur bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa
In Pic : Nagpur bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa
Mourning procession marks Muharram in city
Mourning procession marks Muharram in city
Nagpur Crime News
“Default report” against investigating officer for sloppy probe in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
“Default report” against investigating officer for sloppy probe in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
Fumed over wife’s refusal for sex, man hits her with bat in Shanti Nagar
Fumed over wife’s refusal for sex, man hits her with bat in Shanti Nagar
Maharashtra News
आरोग्यपूर्ण वातावरण निर्मितीच्या दृष्टीने शहराचा विकास : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
आरोग्यपूर्ण वातावरण निर्मितीच्या दृष्टीने शहराचा विकास : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
अनुपस्थितीत अधिका-यांना कारणे दाखवा नोटीस बजावा
अनुपस्थितीत अधिका-यांना कारणे दाखवा नोटीस बजावा
Hindi News
मैंने जो कहा वो किया, विकास कार्यों हेतु कटिबद्ध- परिणय फुके
मैंने जो कहा वो किया, विकास कार्यों हेतु कटिबद्ध- परिणय फुके
विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले नए यातायात नियमों को महाराष्ट्र बीजेपी सरकार की ना
विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले नए यातायात नियमों को महाराष्ट्र बीजेपी सरकार की ना
Trending News
Fake Drive : Did Maruti dealer “Arena” really sell 500 cars during Ganesh fest?
Fake Drive : Did Maruti dealer “Arena” really sell 500 cars during Ganesh fest?
Female cop faces sexual harassment at police station!
Female cop faces sexual harassment at police station!
Featured News
सीताबर्डी के वरिष्ठ पुलिस निरीक्षक के खिलाफ ‘ डिफ़ॉल्ट ‘ रिपोर्ट पेश
सीताबर्डी के वरिष्ठ पुलिस निरीक्षक के खिलाफ ‘ डिफ़ॉल्ट ‘ रिपोर्ट पेश
Video : Chaat centre at Gurudeo Nagar sq, Nandanvan caught using puddle water
Video : Chaat centre at Gurudeo Nagar sq, Nandanvan caught using puddle water
Trending In Nagpur
आरोग्यपूर्ण वातावरण निर्मितीच्या दृष्टीने शहराचा विकास : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
आरोग्यपूर्ण वातावरण निर्मितीच्या दृष्टीने शहराचा विकास : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
अनुपस्थितीत अधिका-यांना कारणे दाखवा नोटीस बजावा
अनुपस्थितीत अधिका-यांना कारणे दाखवा नोटीस बजावा
मैंने जो कहा वो किया, विकास कार्यों हेतु कटिबद्ध- परिणय फुके
मैंने जो कहा वो किया, विकास कार्यों हेतु कटिबद्ध- परिणय फुके
“Default report” against investigating officer for sloppy probe in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
“Default report” against investigating officer for sloppy probe in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले नए यातायात नियमों को महाराष्ट्र बीजेपी सरकार की ना
विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले नए यातायात नियमों को महाराष्ट्र बीजेपी सरकार की ना
सीताबर्डी के वरिष्ठ पुलिस निरीक्षक के खिलाफ ‘ डिफ़ॉल्ट ‘ रिपोर्ट पेश
सीताबर्डी के वरिष्ठ पुलिस निरीक्षक के खिलाफ ‘ डिफ़ॉल्ट ‘ रिपोर्ट पेश
भरीव निधीमुळे विकासकामांत नागपूर अग्रेसर – पालकमंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
भरीव निधीमुळे विकासकामांत नागपूर अग्रेसर – पालकमंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
स्वामी ‍ विवेकानंद दिग्‍विजय दिना निमित्त म.न.पा. तर्फे अभिवादन
स्वामी ‍ विवेकानंद दिग्‍विजय दिना निमित्त म.न.पा. तर्फे अभिवादन
झुडपी जंगल जागांवरील अतिक्रमितांनाही मिळणार स्थायी पट्टे : चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
झुडपी जंगल जागांवरील अतिक्रमितांनाही मिळणार स्थायी पट्टे : चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
स्थायी समिती सभापतींनी केली रेशीमबाग मैदानाची पाहणी
स्थायी समिती सभापतींनी केली रेशीमबाग मैदानाची पाहणी
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145