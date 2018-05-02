‘Deeply saddened by the demise of woman lecturer” : Governor

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed grief over the demise of the woman lecturer from Hinganghat who succumbed to her injuries in a Hospital in Nagpur today. In a condolence message, the Governor has said:

“I am deeply saddened to know about the passing of the young woman lecturer from Hinganghat who lost her battle to death. The entire society is agitated today. The unfortunate incident has compelled each one of us to introspect.

Today women are progressing in all walks of life. They are assuming newer responsibilities and tackling challenges efficiently. In order to further hasten the progress of women, society must bear a positive attitude towards them.

I convey my heartfelt condolences to the parents of the unfortunate girl in this moment of grief.”