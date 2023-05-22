Debt-ridden man ends life after cricket gambling losses in Nagpur, grieving mother follows suit

Nagpur: In a heart-wrenching incident, Ritesh Waghwani, a resident of Chapru Lok, Ambedkar Chowk, under Lakadganj Police Station, succumbed to the burden of debt and resorted to suicide on Sunday night. Shockingly, following the devastating news, Ritesh’s grieving mother, Maya, also took her own life by consuming poison on Monday morning.

According to police sources, Ritesh, struggling with mounting debts, had fallen into financial ruin due to his involvement in cricket gambling activities. The immense losses he suffered in this unlawful pursuit ultimately drove him to take the extreme step of ending his own life.

The devastating impact of his actions was compounded when his grief-stricken mother, Maya, could not bear the weight of the tragedy and also chose to end her own life.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of gambling addiction and the toll it can take on individuals and their loved ones.

Meanwhile, the police have registered cases of accidental deaths and are conducting further investigations.

