Bone tumor ablation surgery successfully performed for first time in india at Alexis Hospital

Nagpur: A 46-year-old man consulted with the Interventional Radiologist at Alexis Hospital with a history of left knee pain since three months. . He was reviewed by Dr Mohammad Zuber, Interventional Radiologist at Alexis Hospital and was advised to do an MRI scan. The scan reports of knee revealed the presence of a benign tumor of knee bone. He also underwent CT guided biopsy for further histopathological evaluation which revealed a benign bone tumor, a giant cell tumor of the knee bone. In view of the findings, Dr Zuber advised him for a surgery. The patient was not comfortable fearing longer hospital stay and post-surgery pain. He was then educated and counselled for minimally invasive image guided procedure (MIIP’s) by Dr Zuber to which he readily agreed with confidence.

Giant cell tumour is a benign tumour of bone also known as osteoclastoma. It is a locally aggressive bone tumour seen in adults who are 20-30 years of age. The standard treatment involves surgical resection/ curettage with local adjuvants like phenol or bone cement

Dr Zuber, planned for Percutaneous Image Guided Microwave Ablation of Bone tumor with Zoledronic acid infused polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) cementoplasty, one of the latest procedure in the stream of interventional radiology. It is a minimally invasive procedure with less pain, shorter hospital stay and fewer complications with no cuts or scars post-surgery, and the outcomes are almost at par with the traditional surgery.

This procedure was performed under local anaesthesia. Microwave ablation uses thermal energy to treat the tumour with very less chances of recurrence. Zoledronic acid infused PMMA cement helps in bone formation within the tumour cavity. The total procedure time was less than 40 mins with patient being able to walk just after the procedure. Patient was discharged very next day and he went walking without any pain

Further, follow up care was given under the care of Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist, Dr Amol Dongre along with the team of Radiologists including Dr Niraj Kanchankar, Dr Shahab Sharif, Dr Meghna Ganvir & Dr Nikhil Landge.

Dr Zuber says “Patient has been treated with the most technically demanding and advanced technique. Also, this minimally invasive procedure has been performed first time in India. Minimally invasive surgery helps in faster recovery and short hospital stay. Results of this procedure are similar to traditional surgery.”

Currently the patient is happy and doing his daily routine activities hassle free without pain. He says “I never imagined of getting treated so easily and back to normal life so soon. Post-surgery recovery was my biggest fear which was taken care of so well with this advanced

procedure at Alexis. I will forever be thankful to Dr Mohammad Zuber and his team at Alexis Hospital for the quality of care.”

Dr Tushar Gawad, Director Administration at Alexis Hospital shares, “This is the true advantage of a well-equipped tertiary care super speciality hospital with the best team of doctors who are ever ready to extend the best and advanced treatment options, helping each other in the patient’s interest for best outcomes.”

About Alexis Multispecialty Hospital -www.alexishospital.com

Alexis Multispecialty Hospital is an offering and initiative of the Zulekha Healthcare Group, UAE to help serve the entire Central India community by providing the highest quality of medical care across various disciplines. The hospital employs renowned specialists and medical personnel supported by latest cutting-edge technology offering all-round care and comfort.

This state-of-the-art distinctive 200 bedded set up offers end-to-end multispecialty services in the areas of Comprehensive Oncology Care & Radiotherapy, Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Orthopaedics, Critical Care, Minimal Invasive Surgery, Urology, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Endocrinology, Gynaecology, Paediatrics & Neonatology, Critical Care (CCU, ICU, NICU, SICU) & Internal Medicine, Joint Replacement & Arthroscopy, Trauma Services, Interventional Radiology & Preventive Medicines. To address the clinical requirement of Central India, Alexis Multispecialty Hospital will also have has a Comprehensive Organ Transplant Unit.

