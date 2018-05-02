Death toll in Mumbai building collapse rises to 14

“So far, 14 people, including seven males, four females and three children have been declared dead, while nine have got injuries and getting medical treatment,” Sachidanand Gawde, the PRO of the NDRF battalion, said

Gawde said the search and rescue operations continued the whole night and was still on.

“It (search and rescue operations) will go on till the last piece of rubble is not removed from the spot,” he said.

The official said his team members had been told that there were few customers at an eatery situated in the ground floor and no one knew the exact numbers. “So our job is still left to rescue those men,” he said.

In a statement, Mumbai fire brigade chief P S Rahangdale said two kids — one aged between six-eight and the other aged about four — were rescued from under the debris by the fire fighters.

“Both kids were sent to Sir JJ hospital in 108 Ambulance, but they were declared dead,” Rahangdale said, adding one fireman was also injured in the line of duty.

Mumbai police has made lightning arrangements to carry out rescue operation in night. It has so far registered an ADR into the mishap and will launch a detailed inquiry.

An official from the BMC disaster management cell said three more bodies had been recovered early on Wednesday morning and had been sent to nearby hospital, and awaiting doctors report about them.

“The death toll likely to up further,” he said.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a compensation of Rs 5 Lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

The government has also announced Rs 50,000 for the injured, and will borne all medical expenses of the injured.