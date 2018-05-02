Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Jul 17th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Death toll in Mumbai building collapse rises to 14

“So far, 14 people, including seven males, four females and three children have been declared dead, while nine have got injuries and getting medical treatment,” Sachidanand Gawde, the PRO of the NDRF battalion, said

Gawde said the search and rescue operations continued the whole night and was still on.

“It (search and rescue operations) will go on till the last piece of rubble is not removed from the spot,” he said.

The official said his team members had been told that there were few customers at an eatery situated in the ground floor and no one knew the exact numbers. “So our job is still left to rescue those men,” he said.

In a statement, Mumbai fire brigade chief P S Rahangdale said two kids — one aged between six-eight and the other aged about four — were rescued from under the debris by the fire fighters.

“Both kids were sent to Sir JJ hospital in 108 Ambulance, but they were declared dead,” Rahangdale said, adding one fireman was also injured in the line of duty.

Mumbai police has made lightning arrangements to carry out rescue operation in night. It has so far registered an ADR into the mishap and will launch a detailed inquiry.

An official from the BMC disaster management cell said three more bodies had been recovered early on Wednesday morning and had been sent to nearby hospital, and awaiting doctors report about them.

“The death toll likely to up further,” he said.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a compensation of Rs 5 Lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

The government has also announced Rs 50,000 for the injured, and will borne all medical expenses of the injured.

Happening Nagpur
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
Nagpur Crime News
Absconding robber nabbed by Jaripatka cops
Absconding robber nabbed by Jaripatka cops
Two juveniles involved in battery theft held in Nandanvan
Two juveniles involved in battery theft held in Nandanvan
Maharashtra News
पेट्रोल-डिझेल च्या दरवाढीविरोधात युवक कांग्रेस चा निषेध
पेट्रोल-डिझेल च्या दरवाढीविरोधात युवक कांग्रेस चा निषेध
चंद्रपाल चौकसे लोकसेवा प्रतिष्ठान तर्फे जल दिंडी .
चंद्रपाल चौकसे लोकसेवा प्रतिष्ठान तर्फे जल दिंडी .
Hindi News
देखिये वीडियो जब विपक्ष ने की केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी की लोकसभा में तारीफ
देखिये वीडियो जब विपक्ष ने की केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी की लोकसभा में तारीफ
आरएसएस का नाम का उपयोग करने पर सरकार ने कोर्ट में मून के खिलाफ जताया ऐतराज
आरएसएस का नाम का उपयोग करने पर सरकार ने कोर्ट में मून के खिलाफ जताया ऐतराज
Trending News
Cops save life of youth who jumped in Futala Lake to commit suicide
Cops save life of youth who jumped in Futala Lake to commit suicide
Watery Hope : Rains may resume in 2 days
Watery Hope : Rains may resume in 2 days
Featured News
Moon Sight : Nagpur witnesses last lunar eclipse of 2019
Moon Sight : Nagpur witnesses last lunar eclipse of 2019
Maharashtra Govt transfers 26 IAS officers, Sachin Kurve appointed as the Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Office
Maharashtra Govt transfers 26 IAS officers, Sachin Kurve appointed as the Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Office
Trending In Nagpur
Video: Oppn pats Gadkari for wonderful working style
Video: Oppn pats Gadkari for wonderful working style
लोकसंख्या नियंत्रणासाठी आयोगाचे गठन करा
लोकसंख्या नियंत्रणासाठी आयोगाचे गठन करा
तळागाळातील व्यक्तींपर्यंत मूलभूत सुविधा पोहचविणार – चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
तळागाळातील व्यक्तींपर्यंत मूलभूत सुविधा पोहचविणार – चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
आरएसएस का नाम का उपयोग करने पर सरकार ने कोर्ट में मून के खिलाफ जताया ऐतराज
आरएसएस का नाम का उपयोग करने पर सरकार ने कोर्ट में मून के खिलाफ जताया ऐतराज
Absconding robber nabbed by Jaripatka cops
Absconding robber nabbed by Jaripatka cops
Two juveniles involved in battery theft held in Nandanvan
Two juveniles involved in battery theft held in Nandanvan
German Ambassador meets Mohan Bhagwat
German Ambassador meets Mohan Bhagwat
Couple found lying unconscious under a bridge in Koradi, woman dies
Couple found lying unconscious under a bridge in Koradi, woman dies
नासुप्रचे मनपात विलीनीकरण प्रक्रिया वेगाने करा : पालकमंत्री
नासुप्रचे मनपात विलीनीकरण प्रक्रिया वेगाने करा : पालकमंत्री
State Govt objects to Moon using RSS name in his petition in HC
State Govt objects to Moon using RSS name in his petition in HC
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145