Death on tracks: 131 passengers lost lives after falling off trains in 1 year

RTI reply says total 548 persons died due to various reasons in Nagpur Rly Police area

Nagpur: Total carelessness and unnecessary haste caused high number of deaths on Railway tracks as a staggering 131 passengers lost their lives after falling off trains in Nagpur Railway Police jurisdiction in the past 12 months. Total 548 persons died due to various reasons including during crossing railway tracks, fall on platforms, suicides, and natural deaths.

The data was shared by Nagpur Railway Police while replying to a query posed by activist Abhay Kolarkar under RTI Act. The reply said that 131 passengers died after falling off running trains. Travelling dangerously by standing on footsteps of bogies is the main reason behind the deaths.

According to RTI information, Nagpur recorded highest 32 deaths this year (116 last year), followed by 25 deaths in Wardha (102 last year), 22 in Badnera (42 last year); 14 in Akola (52 last year); 12 in Itwari (41 last year) and 10 in Gondia (80 last year). The statistics showed that as against 80 deaths, the Gondia Railway Police recorded the highest fall in deaths with just 10 cases. Of the total 548 casualties in Nagpur Railway Police area, highest 283 persons died of natural causes including beggars and destitutes;131 persons died after falling off running trains; 79 lost their lives while crossing railway tracks and 44 persons committed suicides.

A police official said that overcrowded coaches is also another reason for the death of passengers. The temptation of taking shortcuts instead of walking on foot overbridges is another major factor for people dying on railway tracks, he said and added that major causes for increase in number of casualties is travelling on footsteps, overcrowding in general coaches and trespassing.

A railway official claimed that passengers don’t follow the proper procedure, while deboarding from the train. They jump out from the running train in the opposite direction and fall down. Many such cases are reported in Nagpur.

Less number of casualties during lockdown:

The casualties on railway tracks or in railway station premises drastically came down in the first nine months of this year as the train services were suspended since March due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. As against 433 deaths last year, the Nagpur Railway Police district recorded just 115 deaths till September this year. The statistics further revealed that a total of 31 passengers died in the railway area during the lockdown.





