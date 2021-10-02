DCP Vinita S, Sadar cops foil ATM theft bid in Sadar, 3 arrested

Nagpur: An attempt of ATM theft was thwarted by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 2, Vinita S in association with Sadar Police team during the night round in Mohan Nagar between the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Cops have nabbed three accused red handed while cutting the Axis Bank ATM machine and rounded up them at Sadar Police Station.

The accused were identified as Swapnil Rajendra Jambhulkar (43), a resident of Khalasi Line, Mohan Nagar, Praveen Namdevrao Lavhaale (43), a resident of Mhalagi Nagar, Hudkeshwar and Akash Dharmendra Naik (46), a resident of Mohan Nagar.

According to police sources, the DCP was on night round when she received a tip-off regarding a theft attempt at Axis Bank ATM in Mohan Nagar. Acting swiftly on the inputs, DCP Vinita S alerted Sadar Police squad and rushed to the spot and caught three accused red handed.