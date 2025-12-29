DCP Rushikesh Reddy debunks media reports on drug consumption at Dabo Club

Advertisement

Nagpur: Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) S Rushikesh Reddy on Tuesday strongly refuted media reports suggesting drug consumption at Dabo Club, where a murder took place recently, stating that police have found no evidence of drug use on the premises so far.

“Such reports are completely incorrect. Till date, we have not come across anything to indicate drug consumption inside the club,” DCP Reddy said, responding to a query raised by Nagpur Today regarding the authenticity of the claims circulating in local media.

When asked whether police were nevertheless examining the possibility of substance abuse in connection with the crime, the DCP clarified that the investigation remains open-ended. “Yes, we are probing the case from all angles,” he added.

Following the brutal murder outside Dabo Club, some local media outlets had reported that city police were exploring a possible drug angle linked to the incident. The killing had triggered widespread concern over activities inside the club on the night of the crime and whether intoxication may have fuelled the violence.

After the authorities ordered the closure of Dabo Club for 45 days, investigators intensified scrutiny into the background of the accused, including whether any drugs were consumed prior to the attack. Police are examining whether substance abuse could have escalated what may have begun as a minor altercation into a fatal assault.

Senior Police Inspector Nitin Magar of Sonegaon Police Station confirmed that blood samples of the accused have been sent for forensic analysis to determine the presence of narcotic or psychotropic substances.

