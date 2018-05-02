DCP Neelotpal captures ‘Moonbow’ in Nagpur

Nagpur: DCP Zone V Neelotpal on Thursday night captured a rare image of a Moonbow i.e. a hollow rainbow around the moon.

At around 9 pm, the DCP was taking a walk when he made the rear discovery of a Moonbow (also known as a lunar rainbow or white rainbow).

A Moonbow is a rainbow produced by moonlight rather than direct sunlight.

Other than the difference in the light source, its formation is the same as for a solar rainbow: It is caused by the refraction of light in many water droplets, such as a rain shower or a waterfall, and is always positioned in the opposite part of the sky from the moon relative to the observer