    Published On : Thu, Jun 4th, 2020

    DCP Neelotpal captures ‘Moonbow’ in Nagpur

    Nagpur: DCP Zone V Neelotpal on Thursday night captured a rare image of a Moonbow i.e. a hollow rainbow around the moon.

    At around 9 pm, the DCP was taking a walk when he made the rear discovery of a Moonbow (also known as a lunar rainbow or white rainbow).

    A Moonbow is a rainbow produced by moonlight rather than direct sunlight.

    Other than the difference in the light source, its formation is the same as for a solar rainbow: It is caused by the refraction of light in many water droplets, such as a rain shower or a waterfall, and is always positioned in the opposite part of the sky from the moon relative to the observer

