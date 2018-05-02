DCP Matani to hear public grievances from Monday to Thursday

Nagpur: Zone 3 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Lohit Matani will be hearing public grievances from Monday to Thursday. Citizens now can convey their complaints directly to the DCP Matani between 5 pm and 7 pm at DCP Zone 3 office.

Earlier, DCP Matani had appealed to people if they’ve any confidential information which could have a bearing on law and order, crime, illicit breweries, gambling dens etc. in Zone III area, you can directly make a call to the DCP himself.

The newly appointed Zonal 3 DCP, has already offered his personal number as an anti-crime helpline for citizens to convey him information regarding any anti-social and illegal activities.

Matani had conceptualized the helpline format to ensure stretching the information base into the public domain, thus breaking the age-old tradition of police informers and in-house intelligence networks.