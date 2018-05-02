Arnab Goswami Arrest: Alibag Court Grants 14-day Judicial Custody

The Alibag Court has remanded Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to a 14-day judicial custody.On Wednesday morning, Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by Maharashtra Police.

The officer, who had earlier investigated the abetment to suicide case in which journalist Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday, will face inquiry, the police said.

The earlier investigation officer (IO) of the case had submitted a closure report in the case, saying there was no evidence.

The Maharashtra government announced a fresh probe into the case in May this year, and on Wednesday, Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of architect and interior decorator Anvay Naik in 2018.

A first information report (FIR) for abetment of suicide had been registered against Goswami and two others in Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district following Naik’s death.

But the IO submitted ‘A summary report’ before a local court on April 26, 2019, saying there was no evidence.

After the government decided to reopen the case, Raigad police informed the court on October 15 this year that they will initiate an enquiry against the then IO too, a senior official of Raigad police said.

53-year-old Anvay Naik’s purported suicide note claimed that he and his mother were ending life due to non-payment of his dues by Goswami, Feroz Shaikh of IcastX/Skimedia and Niteish Sarda of Smartworks.

Police said that as per the note, the three firms owed Naik’s company Rs 83 lakh, Rs 4 crore and Rs 55 lakh, respectively.