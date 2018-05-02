Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, Nov 5th, 2020

    DCP Matani reviews traffic, crime situation with Zone 3 corporators

    Nagpur: Zone 3 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Lohit Matani, on Thursday, met local corporators to discuss law and order besides traffic issues at Lakadganj Police Station. Around 20-25 corporators were present on this occasion. To sort the local disputes at ground level, DCP Matani sought information from the local corporators. Besides, scientific evaluation of the traffic snarls in the areas will also be regulated, the DCP assured.

    It is pertinent to mention that, the DCP had already appealed to people if they’ve any confidential information which could have a bearing on law and order, crime, illegal breweries, gambling dens etc in Zone 3 area, you can directly make a call to the DCP.

    DCP Matani has also started hearing public grievances from Monday to Thursday. Citizens now can convey their complaints directly to the DCP Matani between 5 pm and 7 pm at DCP Zone 3 office.

