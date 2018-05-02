DCP Lohit Matani leads route march in Mominpura, initiates action against 25 shops for defying Covid-19 norms

Nagpur: Despite all non-essential commodity shops in Nagpur city remained closed, many Mominpura residents were seen venturing out sans any valid reason. Taking cognisance in this regards, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 3, Lohit Matani led route march in the area here, on Wednesday. Total 25 shopkeepers and hawkers faced action for defying Covid norms during this drive.

It is pertinent to mention that DCP Lohit Matani has been initiating several proactive steps to kept vigil in the area and spread awareness about the restrictions enforced by the State Government in a bid to contain virus borne disease.

Earlier, DCP Lohit Matani had restricted unnecessary vehicular movements, sealed the prominent market areas with barricades under Zone 3 cops. He had also



