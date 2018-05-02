Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, May 12th, 2021

    DCP Lohit Matani leads route march in Mominpura, initiates action against 25 shops for defying Covid-19 norms

    Nagpur: Despite all non-essential commodity shops in Nagpur city remained closed, many Mominpura residents were seen venturing out sans any valid reason. Taking cognisance in this regards, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 3, Lohit Matani led route march in the area here, on Wednesday. Total 25 shopkeepers and hawkers faced action for defying Covid norms during this drive.

    It is pertinent to mention that DCP Lohit Matani has been initiating several proactive steps to kept vigil in the area and spread awareness about the restrictions enforced by the State Government in a bid to contain virus borne disease.

    Earlier, DCP Lohit Matani had restricted unnecessary vehicular movements, sealed the prominent market areas with barricades under Zone 3 cops. He had also


    Trending In Nagpur
    ६०० मीटर अंतरावरील कृषी पंप जोडणीलाही आता मिळणार प्राधान्य
    ६०० मीटर अंतरावरील कृषी पंप जोडणीलाही आता मिळणार प्राधान्य
    परसिस्टेंट कंपनी कडून मनपाला ३ व्हेंटीलेटर भेट
    परसिस्टेंट कंपनी कडून मनपाला ३ व्हेंटीलेटर भेट
    तेजस बहुउद्देशीय संस्थाव्दारे कन्हान व सत्रापुर ला गरजु ना अन्नधान्य दान केले.
    DCP Lohit Matani leads route march in Mominpura, initiates action against 25 shops for defying Covid-19 norms
    DCP Lohit Matani leads route march in Mominpura, initiates action against 25 shops for defying Covid-19 norms
    मेडिकल में मरीजों के परिजनों को दो वक्त का भोजन मुहैया करा रही है आम आदमी पार्टी
    मेडिकल में मरीजों के परिजनों को दो वक्त का भोजन मुहैया करा रही है आम आदमी पार्टी
    Round Table India – Ladies Circle India donates BIPAP Machines at GMC
    Round Table India – Ladies Circle India donates BIPAP Machines at GMC
    Over 4 lakh people beat Covid-19 in Nagpur, recovery rate at 88.68%
    Over 4 lakh people beat Covid-19 in Nagpur, recovery rate at 88.68%
    मराठा समाजाला जो पर्यंत आरक्षण देत नाही तोपर्यंत मराठा समाज स्वस्थ बसणार नाही- प्रधान
    मराठा समाजाला जो पर्यंत आरक्षण देत नाही तोपर्यंत मराठा समाज स्वस्थ बसणार नाही- प्रधान
    Video: NMC reduces vaccination centres to 3, but fails to provide adequate stock, people return without jab
    Video: NMC reduces vaccination centres to 3, but fails to provide adequate stock, people return without jab
    लॉकडाउन में फिर गरीब जरूरतमंद लोंगो को निजी एनजीओ से उम्मीद
    लॉकडाउन में फिर गरीब जरूरतमंद लोंगो को निजी एनजीओ से उम्मीद
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145