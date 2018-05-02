DCP Lohit Matani leads foot march in Ganeshpeth, inspects record criminals, initiates action for defying Covid norms

Nagpur: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 3, Lohit Matani in association with Ganeshpeth Police conducted foot patrolling in the area on Monday. DCP Matani and staff covered Ramcooler Chowk area, Badjatia and Bhaldarpura during the foot patrolling between 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm. DCP Matani also inspected the whereabouts of externed and record criminals of the area on this occasion. The cops also initiated actions against 11 establishments for violating Covid norms.



