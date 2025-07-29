Dazzling danger: LED hoardings in Nagpur raise alarms over road safety

Advertisement



Nagpur: When Nagpur squares light up under the glow of illuminated hoardings at night, it may create a visually stunning scene, but behind this glitter lies a growing threat to road safety. Nagpur’s major junctions like RBI Square, Shankar Nagar, and Law College Square are now at the centre of controversy as fast-changing, high-intensity LED advertisements continue to distract drivers and endanger lives, in blatant violation of safety norms.

According to the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations (Regulation and Control of Sky-signs and Advertisements) Rules, 2022, LED hoardings are only permitted to display static advertisements, with a mandatory 10-second interval between slides. However, in reality, many of these displays show fast-moving videos and bright animations that overpower traffic signals and create confusion for motorists, especially during night hours.

Rules ignored, safety compromised

Despite clear guidelines, advertisers continue to flout the rules with impunity. The result? A potentially lethal mix of flashing visuals and distracted driving. Traffic experts warn that these hoardings are not just an aesthetic nuisance, they’re a real danger. The intensity of the lights, often brighter than traffic signals themselves, reduces visibility and increases the likelihood of accidents.

Adding to the concern, the civic body’s response so far appears half-hearted.

Notices served, but are they enough?

In a belated move, NMC’s Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Milind Meshram, issued notices to three agencies, Signpost, Varsha Advertising, and another unnamed firm, citing violations of Rules 5(i)(iv), 5(a), and 5(s). While this may appear to be a crackdown on paper, critics point out that similar complaints were raised in the past with no lasting outcome.

Citizens’ group ‘Parivartan, The Citizens’ Forum’ had earlier filed a petition in the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court demanding strict action. The latest steps by NMC seem to follow judicial pressure rather than proactive governance.

Brand over brakes?

The core question that now haunts city planners and residents alike is this: Is branding more important than braking? While the civic body claims to be regulating outdoor advertising, the continuous presence of these blinding displays across the city suggests otherwise. The gap between regulations and ground reality is glaring, and in this gap, public safety is being sacrificed.

More than just a visual nuisance

Nagpur’s roads aren’t just conduits for vehicles, they are shared spaces for pedestrians, school children, senior citizens, and cyclists too. In such a context, prioritizing glitzy advertising over safe commuting is a dangerous trade-off. Controlling LED hoardings isn’t just a question of aesthetics; it’s an urgent public safety measure.

Temporary action or real reform?

While NMC’s recent notices suggest some movement, the true test lies in sustained enforcement. If the illegal hoardings continue to shine unchecked in the coming weeks, the administration could face allegations of silent complicity.

Beautification of the city must not come at the cost of endangering its people. After all, rules may glitter, but accountability must not fade into the dark.