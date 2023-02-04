Day after skirmish at Kanhan weekly market, Nagpur SP transfers PI Vilas Kale

Nagpur: Day after group anti-social elements created ruckus at the weekly Kanhan market by wielding swords, Senior Police Inspector Vilas Kale was transferred to the Control Room. The order transferring PI Vilas Dashrath Kale to Control Room Nagpur Rural Police and shifting PI Pramod Makeshwar of Ramtek to Kanhan was issued by Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishal Anand on Saturday.

The SP also transferred PI Hrudaynarayan Yadav of Control Room to Ramtek Police Station and awarded PI Rajendra Nikkam of EOW of Local Crime Branch with additional work of Special Branch.

It may be recalled that tension erupted in Kanhan after a group of men armed with sharp edged weapons went on a rampage at a weekly market on National Highway. Following the incident, the locals gathered in front of Kanhan Police Station and clashed with the cops over their failure in putting goons behind the bars.

Irked over the incident, Ramtek MLA Ashish Jaiswal later approached Kanhan and expressed his outrage over worsening law and order along with rising crimes in the Kanhan area. The video of MLA Jaiswal confronting Kanhan PI Kale had gone viral on social media. In the video clip, Jaiswal can be heard saying what the police are doing when the criminals are wielding swords and roaming on streets and terrorizing people.

