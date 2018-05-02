Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Daughter kills drunkard step-father over sexual abuse in Hingna

    Nagpur: In a heart wrenching incident, a girl reportedly killed her drunkard step-father, who allegedly tried to sexually exploit her in Sawali village under Hingna Police Station on Monday.

    According to sources, the deceased man was a habitual drinker who would often misbehave with the girl. On Monday, the girl was alone at home when he barged inside the house under the influence of liquor. The man reportedly behaved objectionable with the girl before forcing himself upon her. In the fir of rage the girl reportedly attacked him with sharp edged weapon and killed him on the spot.

    Following the incident, the squad of Hingna Police along with Zonal DCP have visited the crime spot. The body has been sent for autopsy while the girl has been apprehended on the charges of murder. Further investigations are on.


