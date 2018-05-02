Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Thu, Jul 16th, 2020

    Darsh of CPS, Katol road notches 95.8% in 10th board

    Darsh Sharad Agrawal of Centre Point School, Katol Road scoring 95.8% in 10th Board Exam, 100 on 100 in Mathematics standard 99 out of 100 in Sanskrit

    Success doesn’t come easily. In order to achieve success, one needs strength of mind & body, perseverance & the right attitude.

    I am thankful to my teachers for always being so helpful.

    I’m fortunate to have a supportive family who have always encouraged me & stood by my side.

    I want to pursue Architecture in future & believe that with hard work I can reach new heights.

