Darodkar’s Shri Meher Jewellers to bring its plush new showroom on its 50th Anniversary, grand opening on Oct 10

Nagpur: City’s most cherished jewellery destination – Darodkar’s Shri Meher Jewellers has been providing its customers with pure and trusted jewellery along with the best quality services over the years. This Navratri, as a token of gratitude towards the trust and love of its valuable customers, Darodkar’s Shri Meher Jewellers will be starting its well-facilitated and state-of-the-art plush new showroom on its 50th anniversary on 10th October at Dharampeth, Zenda Chowk in Nagpur.

From Sunday 10th October onwards, the new showroom will remain open for the people. This showroom is spread over an area of 4500 square feet, where customers will get the best buying experience.

The new showroom of Darodkar’s Shri Meher Jewellers holds much significance in terms of variety of jewellery on display. The prominent designs include Antique, Jadau Jewellery, Diamond Jewellery, Heavy Weight Jewellery, Uncut Polki Collection to add to the beauty of a woman and Green Jewellery Signature Collection to attract the new generation.

Special care has been taken for the convenience of the customers at the new showroom. There are separate counters for all types of jewellery.

Similarly, Sitabuldi has an exclusive silverware showroom, where exclusive silver jewellery has been made available, catering to the new age fashion savvy young generation. The

specialty of this showroom is exclusive silver jewellery, which is evoking a great response. The jewellery is lightweight and affordable, and is appealing to the younger generation. Now the demand for silver lightweight jewellery is also increasing.

Being in the business for fantastic 50 years, the command of Darodkar’s Shri Meher Jewellers is now being handed over to the third generation. The foundation of Darodkar Jewellers was laid by Sheshrao Keshavrao Darodkar, resident of Arvi Tehsil of Wardha district. Meanwhile, his sons Sudhir and Prashant Darodkar also started helping him in

the business. Today his third generation has also joined their business. Sudhir Darodkar son CA Harshal Darodkar and Prashant Darodkar’s son Anirudh Darodkar are also lending their dedicated efforts towards customer satisfaction and quality assurance. Harshal has worked to take the business forward by using new technology. The new showroom will combine the experience of seniors and the new generation technology. The new generation is using the experience of grandfather and father quite well. CA Harshal Darodkar is a gemologist and has paid a lot of attention to the use of new technology in the showroom.