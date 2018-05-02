Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sat, May 22nd, 2021
    National News

    Cyclone Yaas: IMD says cyclonic storm to form by Monday

    Even as Indias western coast battles the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae that ravaged Gujarat and Maharashtra, another cyclonic storm, Cyclone Yaas, is closing in on the eastern coast. The Centre has issued warnings for both Odisha and West Bengal ahead of the cyclonic storms projected impact on May 26.

    In its latest update, the Indian Meteorological Department has said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal today (Saturday), which is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday.

    The probability of formation of a depression over the next 72-120 hours over the Bay of Bengal is high, said the latest bulletin issued by the IMD on Friday night.

    The cyclonic storm, which has been named Cyclone Yaas, is likely to move northwestwards and reach the Odisha-West Bengal coast on May 26.


