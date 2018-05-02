420 doctors died due to Covid in 2nd wave: IMA

The Indian Medical Association said over 400 doctors across the country have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection during the second wave of the pandemic.

According to the IMA, as many as 420 doctors have lost their lives so far during the second COVID-19 wave and 100 out of these casualties have been reported from Delhi. The national capital is recently witnessing decline in the COVID-19 cases after an overwhelming crisis in April.

The doctors’ association said at least 96 doctors have died in Bihar and 41 in Uttar Pradesh.

The state-wise data of IMA reveals that as many as 31 doctors succumbed to COVID-19 in Gujarat, 20 in Telangana, 16 in West Bengal and Odisha.

“Maharashtra has witnessed deaths of 15 doctors in the ongoing second wave of COVID-19,” the doctors’ association said.

As many as 2,57,299 fresh COVID-19 infections and 4,194 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry informed on Saturday.



