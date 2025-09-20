Cyber Security Awareness Session Conducted at Bishop Cotton High School, Nagpur

Nagpur: The Government Institute of Forensic Science, Nagpur, in collaboration with Quick Heal Foundation, organized a Cyber Security Awareness Session at Bishop Cotton High School under the theme “Cyber Shiksha for Cyber Suraksha.”

The session aimed at empowering students with safe digital practices in view of the growing threats of cyber crime, online thefts, phishing, photo morphing, and identity fraud.

Group No. 10’s Cyber Warriors — Minal Borkar and Sachi Mate — conducted the session, guiding students on how cyber crimes occur, preventive measures for online safety, and the importance of being digitally responsible. They also stressed the use of the official Cyber Crime Helpline number – 1930, encouraging both students and teachers to report incidents promptly.

The interactive session engaged students through discussions and real-life examples of cyber threats. Teachers and participants praised the initiative, noting that cyber security has now become an essential life skill in today’s digital age.

The organizers emphasized that “Cyber Shiksha for Cyber Suraksha” is not just a slogan but a mission to instill awareness, vigilance, and resilience among citizens—beginning with the younger generation.