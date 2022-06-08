Cyber crook posing as Army Official dupes Nagpur ophthalmologist Rs 2 lakh

Advertisement

Nagpur: Bajaj Nagar Police have launched a probe into a case of cyber fraud where a man who identified himself as Army Official duped a city-based ophthalmologist of Rs 2 lakh, on the pretext of organizing an eye check-up camp for the soldiers.

Based on the complaint lodged by Dr Subhangi Bhave, spouse of renowned psychiatrist Dr Sudhir Bhave, cops have booked an accused man who identified himself as Shrikant Sharma under Sections 420 of the IPC read with Sub-section 66 of the IT Act.