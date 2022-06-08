Cyber crook posing as Army Official dupes Nagpur ophthalmologist Rs 2 lakh

Nagpur: Bajaj Nagar Police have launched a probe into a case of cyber fraud where a man who identified himself as Army Official duped a city-based ophthalmologist of Rs 2 lakh, on the pretext of organizing an eye check-up camp for the soldiers.
Based on the complaint lodged by Dr Subhangi Bhave, spouse of renowned psychiatrist Dr Sudhir Bhave, cops have booked an accused man who identified himself as Shrikant Sharma under Sections 420 of the IPC read with Sub-section 66 of the IT Act.
According to police sources, the accused reportedly approached Dr Shubhangi Bhave last month on the pretext of organizing an eye check-up camp of 400 soldiers. After winning her confidence, the accused Sharma, who identified himself as an Army Official, discussed the charges of the ophthalmologist. In a bid to pay the amount, he reportedly sent a link on Dr Shubhangi’s phone and siphoned Rs 50,000 twice from the complainant and her spouse’s account.
Following which, the doctor duo approached Bajaj Nagar Police Station.