Anaj trader’s employee flees with Rs 15 lakh cash in Lakadganj

Advertisement

Nagpur: An Anaj Trader’s employee went absconding with a bag carrying the firm’s cash collection worth Rs 15 lakh here on Monday. Based on the complaint lodged by Sagar Vijay Krushnani (26), owner of S K Traders and Krisha Pooja Traders, Lakadganj Police have booked the accused employee Govind Raghuvir Mankur (22), a resident of Gulshan Nagar.

According to police sources, the complainant Krushnani, a resident of Chapru Nagar, Garoba Maidan, had given a bag containing the collection of the firm to the accused to keep it inside the office locker at around 4.30 pm on Monday. Krushnani, later, went home to have lunch. However, when he got back, he didn’t find Mankur or the bag.