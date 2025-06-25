Customer stabs woman in Nagpur’s Ganga Jamuna area

Advertisement



Nagpur: A 30-year old woman from the Ganga Jamuna, the red light area of Nagpur, was seriously injured after being attacked by a customer with a sharp-edged weapon. The incident occurred around 7:30 am on Monday.

According to the complaint filed with Lakadganj police, the accused has been identified as Ravi Tandon (40), a resident of Kundrapar in Durg, Chhattisgarh. The woman stated that she has known Ravi for several years and had recently come to stay in Ganga Jamuna six months ago. On Monday morning, Ravi visited her home, where he allegedly abused her, kicked her and beat her with sticks. He then stabbed her on the neck with a sharp weapon and fled the spot.

The injured woman is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Based on her statement, Lakadganj police have registered a case against Ravi Tandon under relevant sections and launched a search to arrest him. The motive behind the attack is yet to be confirmed, and further investigation is ongoing.