Curfew in Maha district, Net shut afterviolence over Maratha quota

A curfew was imposed in parts of Maharashtra’s Beed district on Monday evening after large-scale violence and arson during the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation with two MLAs and a former state minister facing the ire of protesters, the local administration said.

Internet services were also been shut in Beed in central Maharashtra, an official said.

Collector Deepa Mudhol Munde issued the curfew order after a series of incidents of violence and arson targeting properties of politicians in Beed city and the district.

According to the order, agitations and hunger strikes are on in different parts of Beed district in support of the demand for providing a quota in government jobs and educational institutions to Maratha community members.

The agitation became intense from midnight of October 29 when buses and government vehicles of various officials were torched in the district, it said.

On Monday, marches were taken out to various government offices in the district and some of them were set on fire and pelted with stones, leading to loss of public as well as private properties on a large-scale, said the order.

