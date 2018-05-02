Cub of T1 tigress found dead at wildlife sanctuary in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 7- months-old male tiger cub of T1 tigress was found dead in Comp No. 363 RF of Karhandla beat in Umred Paoni Karhandla sanctuary on Saturday evening. The upper body portion is found to be eaten up.

The tigress T1 has been continuously seen with T9 male since last few days in nearby area. Pugmarks of adult tiger have also been seen nearby. It is suspected to be a case of infighting/infanticide. Further procedure will be carried out as per the SOP of NTCA, Fire Officials stated.