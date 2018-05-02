CSIR participates in Agrovision 2019

Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) participated in Agrovision 2019 organized at Nagpur on 22-25 November, 2019. Various CSIR Institutes engaged in developing agro products and farming equipment displayed their products for the benefits of farmers and guided them on increasing their productivity with the minimum cost of production.

The farmers of Vidarbha were encouraged to cultivate various varieties of lemongrass and palmarosa developed by CSIR-CIMAP to get more benefit. CSIR-CIMAP, Lucknow has already deployed improved varieties of lemon grass and palmarosa in 600 acres of land in Vidarbha. Various herbal products including skin care, hair care, mosquito repellant, neutraceuticals, disinfectants, etc. were also showcased by CSIR-CIMAP.

CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur showcased its new inventions for modern agriculture including solar-based automatic irrigation and cotton picking head. Automated irrigation with solar tree was demonstrated to the farmers as an ideal solution to load shading. The picking of cotton balls is still done manually, especially by women and children. Therefore, CSIR-CMERI demonstrated that the spindle type, tractor operated picking head can be used to mechanize cotton harvesting and thereby reduce the overall production cost. In order to promote mechanized agriculture among farmers with small land holdings, a small-range 11.2 horsepower diesel engine tractor costing Rs. 2 lakh was also displayed by CSIR-CMERI.

CSIR-IHBT demonstrated a potential of Stevia cultivation in Vidarbha, which is known as sweet herb of Paraguay and 300 times sweeter than sucrose. On an average, dry leaf yield of stevia is 3.0-3.5 tonnes/ha/year, which fetches market price of Rs.100 to 120/ kg, resulting in net return of Rs.2.0-2.7 lakh/ha/year. Edible and ornamental bamboos were also displayed by CSIR-IHBT.

CSIR-NBRI exhibited the biofertilizers, bioplastics and herbal products including gulal, dye, soft drinks, chocolates, jam, etc. CSIR-CFTRI apprised the farmers about bakery, beverage, cereal, fruit and vegetable products. The technologies relating to carbonated orange juice and dehydrated citrus fruits, along with economically viable processing, were also displayed by CSIR-CFTRI. Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport & Highways and MSME Shri Nitin Gadkari in his inaugural address mentioned about the honey cubes project assigned to CSIR-CFTRI and its benefits to farmers.

CSIR-NEERI informed the visitors about the work done by CSIR-NEERI on green corridor development on national highway between Jam and Hinghanghat in Nagpur region. CSIR-NEERI also displayed its significant achievements relating to wasteland development in rural areas, bamboo cultivation on fly ash dump sites and phytorid technology for treatment of wastewater.

Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport & Highways and MSME Shri Nitin Gadkari visited the CSIR pavilion on 24th November, 2019 and took stock of the CSIR’s achievements for agriculture. He also interacted with the CSIR scientists. Earlier, Dr. Hemant Purohit, Senior Most Scientist, CSIR-NEERI inaugurated the CSIR pavilion. He interacted with the participating scientists from various CSIR Institutes.

On all days, the CSIR pavilion was visited by thousands of farmers from Vidarbha region. Most of the visitors were curious to know about the achievements of CSIR and many were interested in taking the CSIR technologies. The CSIR scientists also interacted with farmers, entrepreneurs and students at the CSIR pavilion.