CSIR-NEERI to hold webinar on sustainable environmental management in the post-COVID economy

CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) will organize a webinar on ‘Sustainable Environmental Management in the Post-COVID Economy’ on 14th August 2020 (3.30 PM-4.45 PM) in the memory of Prof. P. Khanna, former Director of CSIR-NEERI.

This webinar will focus on how to integrate the economic reboot with sustainable environmental management after COVID-19 pandemic, and how the post-COVID economy and environment can both prosper.

Prof. R. Ravikrishna, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT-Madras; Dr. Satish R. Shetye, Former Director, CSIR-NIO and Vice-Chancellor, Goa University; Dr. P Ram Babu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), RSM GC Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd, Mumbai; and Prof. Aparna Sawhney, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi will join this webinar as Guest Speakers.

Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Director, CSIR-NEERI will deliver welcome address. The webinar will be broadcast live on the face book and YouTube pages of CSIR-NEERI