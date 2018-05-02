CR’s Nagpur Division becomes first to advertise in all types of mobile assets of Railway

Nagpur: The Nagpur Division of Central Railway became the first Division in Indian Railway to award contracts to brand all types of Mobile Assets of Railway Today by awarding contracts to M/s Shaan Creations, Nagpur for Branding Two Passenger Trains having primary maintenance at Ajni Depot allotted to the Division by the Central Railway for Tenders.

These two trains shall generate Rs 37 lakh over a contract period of 5 Years. Earlier, Nagpur Division awarded successful contracts to brand Goods Train & 05 WAP 7 type locomotives hence it is the only Division now to brand all type of Mobile Assets of Railway (i.e Rail Engine, Goods Train Wagons, passenger train coaches).

The Nagpur-Amla-Chindwara & Nagpur-Amaravati-Bhusawal Passenger shall be displayed with commercial advertisement by pasting RDSO standard Vinyl pasting below window level by M/s Shaan Creations under this contract for a period of five years. Krishnath Patil, Sr. DCM, Nagpur formally handed over the ‘Letter of Acceptance’ to Deepak Raut of M/s Shaan Creation in presence of Vijay Thool, ACM(Cog.) and Tara Prasad Acharya, CI(NFR).

It is pertinent to mention here that Nagpur Division is leading in India in generating Non Fare Revenue by proactive and Innovative approach. The Division led by Shri Somesh Kumar, DRM NGP-CR also crossed the Mobile Assets Target in Non Fare Revenue of Rs 16 Lakhs in Financial Year 19-20 set by the Central Railway in just 6 months of the financial year.