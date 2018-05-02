Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jan 23rd, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    CRPF commando found dead at Ambani’s residence

    Mumbai: A Central Reserve Police Force commando deployed in the security cover of Mukesh Ambani was found dead at the Reliance Chairman’s residence with authorities probing if he killed himself or died after his service weapon went off accidentally, officials said.

    They said constable Botara D Rambhai was found dead Wednesday night at the ‘Antilia’ residence of the businessman in south Mumbai.

    It is yet to be ascertained if the jawan committed suicide or his weapon went off accidentally, they said.

    It, however, looks to be a case of suicide, the officials said.

    The deceased hailed from Junagadh district of Gujarat and had joined the force in 2014.

    The CRPF is entrusted with securing Ambani under the top ‘Z+’ category of VIP security cover.

    His wife Nita Ambani is also protected by the force under a similar cover but she has a smaller category of ‘Y’ cover.

    Happening Nagpur
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Five including two defense officials caught for ‘Drunken Driving’
    Five including two defense officials caught for ‘Drunken Driving’
    Suspecting her character, drunkard man attacks wife with axe in Jaripatka
    Suspecting her character, drunkard man attacks wife with axe in Jaripatka
    Maharashtra News
    अतिक्रमणसंदर्भात तातडीने कारवाई करा!
    अतिक्रमणसंदर्भात तातडीने कारवाई करा!
    उराशी ध्येय बाळगा, मेहनत करा, यश तुमचे आहे
    उराशी ध्येय बाळगा, मेहनत करा, यश तुमचे आहे
    Hindi News
    राष्ट्रीय खनिज सूची के नवीनीकरण के लिए जुटे देशभर के विशेषज्ञ, भारतीय खान ब्यूरो में हुआ राष्ट्रीय कार्यशाला का आयोजन।
    राष्ट्रीय खनिज सूची के नवीनीकरण के लिए जुटे देशभर के विशेषज्ञ, भारतीय खान ब्यूरो में हुआ राष्ट्रीय कार्यशाला का आयोजन।
    कैंडिडेट के नाम से दुष्प्रचार करनेवाले व्यक्ति का नहीं है परिवर्तन पैनल से कोई संबंध
    कैंडिडेट के नाम से दुष्प्रचार करनेवाले व्यक्ति का नहीं है परिवर्तन पैनल से कोई संबंध
    Trending News
    Indigo Mumbai-Nagpur flight makes emergency landing suspecting fire
    Indigo Mumbai-Nagpur flight makes emergency landing suspecting fire
    Abrogation of Art 370 irreversible: Centre to SC
    Abrogation of Art 370 irreversible: Centre to SC
    Featured News
    Mine caves in at Gumgaon, 2 including Chinese national killed
    Mine caves in at Gumgaon, 2 including Chinese national killed
    MNS unveils new saffron flag
    MNS unveils new saffron flag
    Trending In Nagpur
    Mine caves in at Gumgaon, 2 including Chinese national killed
    Mine caves in at Gumgaon, 2 including Chinese national killed
    कैंडिडेट के नाम से दुष्प्रचार करनेवाले व्यक्ति का नहीं है परिवर्तन पैनल से कोई संबंध
    कैंडिडेट के नाम से दुष्प्रचार करनेवाले व्यक्ति का नहीं है परिवर्तन पैनल से कोई संबंध
    Indigo Mumbai-Nagpur flight makes emergency landing suspecting fire
    Indigo Mumbai-Nagpur flight makes emergency landing suspecting fire
    आपली बस सेवा नहीं बल्कि व्यवसाय
    आपली बस सेवा नहीं बल्कि व्यवसाय
    Five including two defense officials caught for ‘Drunken Driving’
    Five including two defense officials caught for ‘Drunken Driving’
    VIA LEW members visited industrial tour
    VIA LEW members visited industrial tour
    केवल एक दिन में माल ढुलाई से 9.3 करोड़ रुपए की आय
    केवल एक दिन में माल ढुलाई से 9.3 करोड़ रुपए की आय
    Suspecting her character, drunkard man attacks wife with axe in Jaripatka
    Suspecting her character, drunkard man attacks wife with axe in Jaripatka
    अतिक्रमणसंदर्भात तातडीने कारवाई करा!
    अतिक्रमणसंदर्भात तातडीने कारवाई करा!
    उराशी ध्येय बाळगा, मेहनत करा, यश तुमचे आहे
    उराशी ध्येय बाळगा, मेहनत करा, यश तुमचे आहे
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145