Crocodile captured, sent to Totladoh reservoir

Nagpur: A 4-member team from Kolhapur Forest Cicle trapped the elusive 5′ long crocodile from Maharajbag backside nullah on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. This provided much relief to citiens feeling insecured during the last over one month.

Surendra Kale, Assistant Conservator of Forest, informed that the reptile came in one of the 2 cages kept with baits around 2 am. Later the team members carried it to Transit Treatment Centre at Seminary Hills for keeping under the observation of veterinarians.

The doctors examined the crocodile and issued fitness certificate for releasing it in the reservoir. Firestmen then transported the reptile in a van to Totladoh during noon, said Kale.

Forest Department had called this special team of experts from Kolhapur for capturing the crocodile. It reached here yesterday and started rescue operation and became successful within 24 hours.